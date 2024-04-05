TSA officers stop Roanoke man from bringing loaded gun on local flight

A Roanoke man was caught trying to bring a loaded gun past the security checkpoint at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Wednesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Officials said the 9mm firearm was loaded with nine bullets and told 10 News that TSA officers discovered the handgun in the man’s carry-on bag after they were alerted by the X-ray unit.

Law enforcement confiscated the weapon and cited the man on a weapons charge, according to TSA officials.

Authorities said a stiff financial civil penalty has also been brought against the man for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. According to the administration, the maximum penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

As a reminder, passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Here’s a look at how to properly travel with a firearm.

Last year, TSA officers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport intercepted five firearms at the security checkpoints. Wednesday’s gun catch was the first of 2024, authorities said.