BEDFORD, Va. – Royal Farms is coming to Bedford in just a few days.

It’s located in the Harmony Town Center just off Route 460.

The gas station chain is known for its fried chicken and is the first one in town.

This is just one of the new developments in the Bedford area lately. A Dunkin Donuts as well as new residential housing and a hotel have been in the works.

The grand opening for Royal Farms is set for April 15.