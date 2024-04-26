National Crime Victims’ Rights Week brings light to Soft Interview Room in Lynchburg

A way to make victims feel safe — that’s the goal of the new Soft Interview Room for the Lynchburg Victim Witness Program.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The room opened last year in the Commonwealth Attorney’s office to give victims a calming environment after going through tough times.

The room is in memory of a sexual assault and homicide victim through the non-profit, Project Beloved.

“It’s easier to talk to somebody when you are sitting across from them in a room versus sitting across a table from them. It feels less formal, less intimidating when you’re at the same eye level. We have kids come in here to sit in the swivel chair and turn around instead of a big interview room. It just makes people feel more relaxed,” Mary Booker, director of the Lynchburg Victim Witness Program said.

These interview rooms are all over the country and this is only the 6th in Virginia.