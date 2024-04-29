83º
Roanoke River Greenway detour begins

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – A major detour for people using the Roanoke River Greenway started on Monday.

The area is closed under the Wasena Bridge, and instead, you’ll be taking Winchester and Winona Avenues.

The detour is just under a half a mile, with pavement marking and road signs along the way.

Roanoke city resident Steffon Randolph said it’ll be a big change.

“A little bit concerned about sort of how pedestrians and bicycle traffic and cars are going to navigate sharing a pretty small roadway,” Randolph said. “So certainly out walking like my son it’ll be something to have to keep my head on a swivel about. So, hopefully, people are respectful driving through the neighborhood.”

The Wasena Bridge is expected to be closed for two years, as it undergoes a major replacement project.

