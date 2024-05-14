Man arrested, charged in connection with January shooting in Danville

Following months of being on the run, a man has been arrested in relation to a January shooting in Danville that left a 19-year-old hurt, according to the Danville Police Department.

DANVILLE, Va. – Following months of being on the run, a man has been arrested in relation to a January shooting in Danville that left a 19-year-old man hurt, according to the Danville Police Department.

Devonta Lewayne Dodson, 32, was apprehended on May 8 and has been charged with the following:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm in public

Shooting from a vehicle

Possessing a firearm by a violent felon

In addition to this, he was also wanted on other warrants from other jurisdictions.

According to our previous reporting, the incident happened on January 17 in the 500 block of Keen Street. Police told us then that it was not a random act.

Dodson is currently being held under no bond, Danville Police report.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.