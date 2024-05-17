Roanoke, sister city Wonju celebrate 60 year friendship

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s sister city from Wonju, South Korea, is paying the Star City a visit.

Wonju’s mayor and other residents have come to the area to celebrate the 60 year connection between the two cities. Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea said it was exciting to welcome the group.

“We come together to share things that we have in common,” Lea said. “I think it’s so important now because of what’s happening in our world that we keep up relationships with other country, and we make sure that we can come together on a lot of things.”

People 10 News spoke to while out and about on Friday knew of the relationship.

“I think it’s really great,” Roanoke City resident Becky McKimmy said. “I think it’s a great way to learn about other cultures.”

“Learn different cultures, learn what they’re all about, and we can teach them what we know,” Hardy resident Stephanie Lawson said.

Wonju mayor Won Gang Soo through a translator said he was happy to be in Roanoke.

“These traces of time have been the mark of the friendships,” Soo said. “I think as a descendant, I think it is our job to develop this friendship farther.”

The group will be continuing to share the culture this weekend as the Local Colors festival kicks off on Saturday.

“It’s a special moment, special day, special event, and we’re very pleased and happy to host,” Lea said.