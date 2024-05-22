Inclusive farm surprises community with Random Acts of Kindness bouquets

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A local flower farm is growing a little bit of happiness in the Bedford community.

On Wednesday, Little Otter Flower Farm delivered “Random Acts of Kindness” bouquets into some unsuspecting hands.

Customers buy them anonymously and send them to people all over the county.

“I love flowers,” Liberty Middle School nurse Roda Werking said. “It brings a smile to your face. It’s just beauty.”

The bouquets were delivered everywhere, including to visitor center staff, and to school office staff celebrating their last week of school.

“I like delivering the flowers because I like making people happy around Bedford County,” Max Lagasse of Little Otter Flower Farm said.

Lagasse has autism, but he doesn’t let that hold him back from creating a flourishing business.

“I started the Little Otter Flower Farm to help people with autism use job skills to find employment around the community,” Lagasse said. “Unfortunately, the unemployment rate among people with autism is about 85%. In this job, we grow flowers to help people with autism find employment around our community and use our job skills.”

People skills, too. Max is practicing his communication at the same time he’s spreading autism awareness in the community, and of course, spreading smiles.

“It’s like those flowers gave me a kiss on the cheek,” Random Act of Kindness recipient Dematry Blake said. “That’s how I feel.”

On Saturday, the farm will be giving out free Random Act of Kindness bouquets at the Bedford County Farmers Market to military families celebrating Memorial Day.