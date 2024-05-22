Part of Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg closed as crews work to repair water main break

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Drivers are asked to avoid Concord Turnpike in front of WestRock as Lynchburg Water Resources works to repair a water main break.

Crews said detours are currently in place for all drivers, including emergency vehicles.

If you live in the downtown Lynchburg and Tyreeanna areas and are experiencing air or disclosed water in your waterlines, you’re asked to run cold water for three to five minutes until the water clears. Officials advised against running hot water.

If the water is still discolored after five minutes, be sure to contact Lynchburg Water Resources at 434-455-4250.

We will update this article once the road has reopened.