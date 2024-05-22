Town of Blacksburg receives grant to improve Heritage Park ecosystem

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Town of Blacksburg is working to restore the ecosystem in Heritage Park.

$230,000 was awarded from an environmental endowment grant that will expand the coverage area of a project that’s been working to remove invasive plant species along Toms Creek.

It will take about two years to complete.

“We are basically taking away monocrops, basically one individual plant that’s not native to the land, and adding new species to bring it back to normal,” said Dean Crane, director of Blacksburg Parks and Recreation.

There will also be several opportunities for the public to get involved, with workshops and volunteer opportunities.