UVA expert shares hot weather health tips

VIRGINIA – Warmer weather is great news for a lot of us, but with high temperatures you want to make sure you’re taking care of yourself.

UVA Trauma Expert Valerie Quick said hydration is key as you spend more time outdoors.

“You lose about a quarter of water per day just from normal respirations, perspiration, breathing, urinating, those types of things,” Quick said. “When you’re outdoor exercising you need to make sure you’re drinking before the activity. That you’re taking frequent water breaks throughout.”

Quick said it’s important to eat when you’re in the heat too, making sure you’re getting enough salt in to replenish any sweat.