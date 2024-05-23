Border bill fails in the Senate after test vote

Another border bill fails in the Senate after a test vote on Capitol Hill.
Senator Mark Warner said lawmakers have been working on a bipartisan bill to help stop the flow of fentanyl into the country and tighten the asylum and parole process.
After months of negotiation, he thought they had come up with a bill everyone could agree on.
”It took a while, but a bipartisan bill was put together, and then former President Trump said well we don’t want to fix the border really, because he would rather use that as a political issue, and I find that outrageous,” said Warner.
He said the proposed bill was said to be one of the strictest border bills to come through Congress.