Border bill fails in the Senate after test vote

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Another border bill fails in the Senate after a test vote on Capitol Hill.

Senator Mark Warner said lawmakers have been working on a bipartisan bill to help stop the flow of fentanyl into the country and tighten the asylum and parole process.

After months of negotiation, he thought they had come up with a bill everyone could agree on.

”It took a while, but a bipartisan bill was put together, and then former President Trump said well we don’t want to fix the border really, because he would rather use that as a political issue, and I find that outrageous,” said Warner.

He said the proposed bill was said to be one of the strictest border bills to come through Congress.

