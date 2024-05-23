LewisGale hosts mental health walk

Walking for a good cause — that’s what LewisGale employees and other community partners did Thursday morning.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, LewisGale hosted a mental health walk to remind people just how important it is to take care of yourself.

”Getting help for your mental health is the same as getting help for medical needs, your blood pressure, your diabetes, that kind of thing and that if we would just kind of treat them all as the same, we would all be a lot better off and better as a community,” Elizabeth Womack, director of nursing and behavioral health for LewisGale said.

Organizers of the walk also said it was a great way to help end the stigma around mental health and to take time to decompress as a team.