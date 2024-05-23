Palm trees added to Roanoke’s Dr Pepper sign to promote new creamy coconut flavor

If you’ve been near downtown Roanoke, you may have noticed some new additions to the iconic Dr Pepper sign.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

Palm trees are now in front of the famous landmark to promote the brand’s new creamy coconut flavor. The limited edition soda is in stores now, but will only be available for the summer.

This is also not the first marketing stunt for the sign. Back in 2015, it featured the Avengers to promote one of the upcoming Marvel movies.

Dr Pepper has deep ties to our area. The drink is named after a Rural Retreat doctor, and allegedly, Roanokers have some of the highest consumption rates per capita.