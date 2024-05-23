Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts fundraiser to support Special Olympics Virginia

Raising money for Special Olympics — that’s what the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office did with the luncheon sale.

Community members met at the sheriff’s office to enjoy hot dogs and a nacho bar.

All the money raised will go toward awareness and funds for this year’s Special Olympics Virginia.

“Special Olympics is one of those organizations or partnerships that is near and dear to us. As you may be aware, the Special Olympics are normally for adults and or children that may have cognitive disabilities. So we like to be able to support them so that they can participate in activities,” said Tameka Paige, public information officer and community relations specialist for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will also be hosting a torch run in June and a plane pull at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Sept. 28.