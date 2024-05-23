75º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts fundraiser to support Special Olympics Virginia

Dwayne Murrell, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke City Sheriff's Office, Special Olympics

Raising money for Special Olympics — that’s what the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office did with the luncheon sale.

Community members met at the sheriff’s office to enjoy hot dogs and a nacho bar.

All the money raised will go toward awareness and funds for this year’s Special Olympics Virginia.

“Special Olympics is one of those organizations or partnerships that is near and dear to us. As you may be aware, the Special Olympics are normally for adults and or children that may have cognitive disabilities. So we like to be able to support them so that they can participate in activities,” said Tameka Paige, public information officer and community relations specialist for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will also be hosting a torch run in June and a plane pull at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos