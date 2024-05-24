Communities show their appreciation to local EMS workers for National EMS Week

BLACKSBURG, Va. – According to a study from the Virginia Association of Counties, EMS volunteers are down across the state.

So in honor of National EMS Week, we decided to talk with our local first responders.

The Blacksburg Rescue Chief said they don’t struggle as much with getting volunteers because of their relationship with the local high school.

However, he adds it has become increasingly difficult for people to volunteer and have a day job.

“It was more common to see an employer that was a little more flexible and would let people go and run a fire call or an EMS call during the day,” said Dave English, Blacksburg rescue chief. “That’s just not as realistic anymore, especially because the call volume has gone up so much.”

This week, LewisGale Hospitals have been celebrating local EMS workers each day to show their gratitude for what they do.