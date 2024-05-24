83º
Man hospitalized after shooting at Speedway in Pulaski

Police say there is no danger to the public

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station left a man hurt in Pulaski early Friday morning.

According to Pulaski Police, officers were dispatched to Speedway at 640 E. Main Street in reference to a man who had been shot, and a suspect who had left the scene.

We’re told officers found a man in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to LewisGale Pulaski Hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to the Pulaski Police Department, there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Captain S. Grim at 540-994-8669 or call the anonymous tip line at 540-994-2586.

