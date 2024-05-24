Meet Lady: The first sloth to make Mill Mountain Zoo home

ROANOKE, Va. – Move over, Speedy Gonzales!

The newest resident of the Mill Mountain Zoo is showing us how to take life slow and steady.

Meet Lady, the first ever sloth to make the zoo their new home.

She’s 11 years old and traveled to us from Central America.

Although she’s known for her slower speed, if you catch her in the water, you’ll notice sloths are surprisingly fast swimmers.

Sloths prefer a rainforest atmosphere like a sauna, so as the summer heat rolls in you may be able to see Lady venture out into her outdoor exhibit.

The non-profit hopes that people will not only come and see all the animals but also learn about the zoo’s conservation efforts.

“She just arrived so she’s just adjusting to her new exhibit space and so we are just super excited to teach the public about conservation efforts around the species that is declining in nature,” Niki Voudren, Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo said.

The zoo also just brought in a family of wallabies in addition to the sloth. Mill Mountain Zoo said they have even more surprises up their sleeve for the summertime.