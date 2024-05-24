Woman accused of distributing heroin to Alleghany County Jail inmates

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A female inmate at the Alleghany County Jail allegedly delivered suspected heroin to other inmates at the jail, two of which overdosed, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Mickaela Loving, who was booked on other charges successfully distributed the substance to other inmates in the female pod by “placing the item inside her body.”

We’re told while deputies were delivering the evening meal, they were told by another inmate that two other inmates were overdosing in the shower area.

Deputies immediately administered Narcan and revived the inmates, and Covington Rescue transported them to LewisGale Alleghany Hospital where they were treated, and released back into the custody of the jail.

The sheriff’s office said items were recovered as evidence, and charges are pending against Loving, awaiting the results of the items that were sent to the Department of Forensic Science.

No other drugs were found, and no other inmates were injured.

Evidence discovered during an interview by jail staff of those involved led to the issuing of a search warrant at a residence in Covington.

Items seized from the search included 28 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Xanax, paraphernalia, and digital scales firearms.

Gary Goode of Covington was taken into custody and was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I or II (three counts)

Possession of firearms while in possession of controlled substances

Bailey Jones, Kodi Tucker, and Carl Keyser, Jr. were all charged with possession of controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

The sheriff’s office said an internal investigation was conducted by the Jail administrator and no negligence or violation of policies were discovered.

Anyone who would like to report illegal drug activity is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770 or the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force at 540-965-6308.