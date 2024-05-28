Randolph Park Pool to be closed for another summer, but finish line is ahead

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Randolph Park’s pool in Pulaski County is closed again for the second summer in a row, but Parks and Recreation leaders said they are getting closer to reopening the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark.

It’s been over a year since a fire at Randolph Park forced the waterpark to close, but the Parks and Recreation Department said by May of next year, they are planning to have water back in the pool.

“This is the first priority to get this thing built back so people can come enjoy in 2025,″ said Shay Dunnigan, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation director.

Back in May of 2023 a discarded cigarette led to the park’s pool house being destroyed.

“Two days ago on [May] 26th I said ‘one-year anniversary...,’” Dunnigan said.

Since the incident, the county has been working to get the fan-favorite waterpark open for everyone.

Dunnigan said the most recent progress has been the demolition of the pool house that caught fire.

“We were going to try and reuse those blocks,” said Dunnigan. “They were meaningful, being here for 20 years. Wound up not being able to do that so they came straight down about a month ago.”

He said getting the pool back is something he thinks about every day when he comes to work.

“It is something that I have looked at every day,” Dunnigan said. “Even if it’s looking at how we are building this thing back or what the plans are this summer. It’s been taking a toll quite honestly.”

Now that the insurance process has been finalized and everything can be paid for, the end is finally in sight.

“We’re still on track,” said Dunnigan. “We are going to start building this place back, late summer, early fall, with also a finish line for May 2025.”

The next steps will be to replaster the pool, and start on a new pool house.

Dunnigan said when everything is done, this park will be bigger and better than ever before.