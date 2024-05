Good Samaritan goes above and beyond to return a wallet to a stranger - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – Wow! Can you believe we’re almost at the finish line? It has been quite the week (for me at least). If you’re in the same boat, you’ve come to the right place!

In today’s episode of the Sprint, we’ll be highlighting a ton of crazy stories, some that’ll make you smile and others that might just get a laugh out of you. Without further ado, let’s get right to it.

The Sprint airs live at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: