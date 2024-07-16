95º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Virginia Tech expert urges mental health talks in construction

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Construction, Virginia Tech, Mental Health, Healthwatch

Construction is a big industry in our region, but recent studies show construction workers are nearly five times more likely to die from mental health-related issues compared to an accident on site.

We met with experts from Virginia Tech and they tell us every year there are around 1,000 accidental deaths in construction, there are around 5,000 deaths from suicide.

He said in construction, mental health is sometimes the last safety component considered, but is just as important as the others.

“My bottom line is talk about it,” said Brian Kleiner, director of the Myers-Lawson School of Construction at Virginia Tech. “That means general contractors that means workers. If you‘re the worker, and you feel like you may be contemplating suicide, text 988 and there will be a counselor there. They’ll talk to you in Spanish or English.”

He said in the construction field, it can be taboo to talk about mental health, but it cannot be ignored.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos