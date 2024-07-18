Experts say high temps. can increase crime

ROANOKE, Va. – Several minors have been charged after a shooting that happened on Wednesday morning in Roanoke, and that marks the third shooting so far this month in the Star City. Experts say it’s not uncommon for crime to become more frequent around this time of year.

“There have been so many studies over decades about why the summer months, and the hotter temperatures seem to be a contributing factor in an increase in violent crime,” Executive Director of Virginia’s Association of Chiefs of Police Dana Schrad said. “Historically, the Fourth of July has been one of the most dangerous holidays across the nation.”

According to our 10 news gun violence tracker, Roanoke had six shootings in June, the most in a month so far this year.

“The leading factor is those interpersonal relationship crimes where people are agitated in the heat,” Schrad said.

She said having the kids at home during the summer can also make parents more irritable.

It’s no different on the road. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said road rage can be triggered during a heat wave.

“Especially in a car that might have an air conditioner that’s struggling or doesn’t have an air conditioner at all,” Dean said. “Being in that kind of hot box can really kind of set the driver off, so just a warning to drivers, no pun intended, but keep your cool out there.”

Plus, more people are out and about after Memorial Day.

“Teenagers are driving,” Dean said. “They have a lot more free time. We talked about it being the hundred deadliest days where statistically there’s more of a chance of them being in a serious crash out there.”

Experts encourage you to take breaks, stay home, and cool off when you need it.

“When you have a hot day, a lot of people together, alcohol’s involved an argument occurs, and that erupts into some violent behavior,” Schrad said. “That’s the kind of thing we hope that people will understand, look for resources to help them be more comfortable on hot days and be able to relax and stay out of the heat.”