Local News

Delegate asks VSP to assist in investigation of Roanoke teen’s murder at Myrtle Beach

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: roanoke, myrtle beach, south carolina, Sam Rasoul
Photo of Jakolbi Taylor (Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia House of Delegates member Sam Rasoul has asked the Virginia State Police to assist South Carolina authorities in the ongoing investigation of a Roanoke teen’s murder case.

Sadly, Jakolbi Taylor was killed on July 20 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was visiting friends and family at the time.

“What a tragic loss of a bright young soul in our community. We want to ensure that any resources we have here in Virginia to assist in this investigation are offered. Fortunately, the Virginia State Police have been responsive to this request and are reaching out to offer any assistance they can to South Carolina authorities.”

Sam Rasoul, Virginia HD-38

