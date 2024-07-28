Hundreds gather for funeral of 16-year-old Jakolbi Taylor

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re continuing to follow news regarding the shooting resulting in the death of a Roanoke teenager.

Police in Myrtle Beach arrested one person in connection to the death of 16-year-old Jakolbi Taylor.

They say more details about charges will be announced when they are formally filed.

Today the Roanoke community shared one last look at Taylor’s life.

10 news reporter Kelly Marsh talked with his childhood best friends at the funeral who say they can’t believe he’s gone

“And I see the text [that] Kolbi gone bro, and I didn’t really know how to react. I couldn’t comprehend those words at that time in the moment,” Cam Ogletree, one of Jakolbi Taylor’s best friends.

16-year-old Taylor was shot and killed in Myrtle Beach last Saturday.

Taylor’s coach Christian Kirchman says the teen was in South Carolina for a basketball tournament... Playing a sport he loved dearly.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

“Kolbi was a leader and a student of the game. He was always eager to learn and improve. His dedication, passion, commitment, and will to win are things that I will always admire,” said Kirchman.

According to our NBC affiliate station in Myrtle Beach, Taylor’s family said that he was hanging out with friends when a group of 12 people showed up. They said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, but said Taylor was shot while trying to run away.

Now, his teammates are faced with grief thinking about the next time they will shoot hoops without Taylor by their side.

“It’s going to hurt. I’ve been on the court with him since second grade. Wreck, AAU, and all the way to school ball it’s going to be crazy,” said Cam Ogletree.

A tragic loss for Taylor’s family, but they hope to keep his legacy alive.