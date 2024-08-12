Roanoke Planning Commission votes against zoning changes getting rid of single-family districts

ROANOKE, Va. – Controversial zoning changes are back in the spotlight in Roanoke.

This comes after zoning changes approved by Roanoke City Council in March were then repealed, starting the process over again.

Monday, the changes went back to square one, the city’s Planning Commission.

In a 3-2 vote, the Planning Commission voted to not recommend the changes to city council.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

During the first round of votes earlier this year, the Planning Commission did recommend the change.

The changes would essentially get rid of “single-family districts” and change the zoning language to “residential districts.”

This means a duplex or apartment could be built in a single-family district neighborhood, an idea many people are up in arms about.

“You might not know what’s happening in your neighborhood until you wake up one morning and there is a construction crew converting a house into apartments and we really have concerns about that,” said homeowner, Tony Stavola.

Stavola is one of several people who filed a lawsuit against he city after they approved the change in March, claiming the city did not inform residents about the proposed changes and didn’t give residents enough time to make their voices heard.

The city believes the zoning change would help with the city’s need for housing.

People against the change have concerns about density in neighborhoods and decreasing property values.

“We know there are thousands of vacant housing units that are not being occupied. So when the city talks about the need for 2500 to 4000 additional housing, much of that need can be met with dealing with our existing housing stock,” said Stavola.

The changes will go before city council on September 16 at 7 p.m. where there will be a public hearing.

Those opposed to the changes want the vote to wait until after the election in November when there will be a new mayor and councilmembers.