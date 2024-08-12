📢WEIGH IN: How should cell-phone-free education be implemented across Virginia?

The conversation continues regarding how to best achieve cell phone-free education in Virginia’s K-12 schools after Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order, calling for limits or restrictions on cell phone use during school hours.

All summer long, we’ve been working for you to break down how school divisions within our region are responding. Currently, a majority of the elementary and middle schools in our region require that phones be put away for the entirety of the school day, except for emergencies or when a student has a doctor’s note. Most high schools allow cell phone use during lunch, between classes and before and after school.

Other schools, however, are taking a stricter approach, requiring that all grades (K-12) have their cell phones put away during the entire school day, even when class isn’t in session.

We understand that both sides hold weight. Some believe banning phones will have a positive impact on education while others don’t deem it necessary.

What are your views? Should phones be banned entirely, except for in emergency situations? Or should they be allowed in the classroom?

Using the form below, share your thoughts for a chance to be featured in an upcoming story: