25-year-old arrested after shooting incident in Danville Thursday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police have made an arrest following a shooting incident on Thursday we’re told.

25-year-old Marvin Saunders Jr. has been charged with the following:

Recommended Videos

Attempted malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm in a public place

reckless handling of a firearm

Brandishing a firearm

We’re told Saunders fired a shot in the 200 block of North Main Street toward a 39-year-old male who he was having an altercation with. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident. One vehicle was struck.

Both Saunders and the 39-year-old knew each other and the act was not random. Police were called to the scene shortly after 5:15 p.m. and learned Saunders had fled.

According to authorities two officers in separate police vehicles were on North Main and spotted Saunders in the southbound lane driving a white Dodge pickup truck.

During the pursuit, an officer was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of West Thomas Street and North Main Street. The driver and passenger in the other involved vehicle were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was uninjured and the crash is under investigation.

A traffic stop was conducted with the shooting suspect vehicle shortly after the traffic crash, 10 News has learned. Saunders was arrested during the stop and a gun was seized.

Saunders is being held with out bond in the Danville City Jail and the shooting remains under investigation.