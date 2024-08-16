82º
Clear the Shelters | This Muffin is as cute as a button!

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Pets, Cats, Dogs
A photo of an interested Muffin! (Copyright 2024 by RVSPCA - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Meet Muffin! She’s a mixed-breed domestic shorthair kitty who is just around a year old. She’s been in the shelter for almost four months now.

She takes a little while to warm up to people, but once you get to know her she’s as sweet as can be. She loves treats, and really loves any wand toys, especially ones that have a bell.

Muffin would love a family who will work past her initial shyness. She is also spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and FeLV tested.

Interested in adopting Muffin? Her adoption fee is only $50! You can find more information here!

