Groundbreaking for new Eureka Recreation Center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke broke ground today for the Eureka Recreation Center’s $14.4 million redevelopment project.

The largest single project investment in the history of Roanoke’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Amenities will include an event lawn with an ADA walking path, a new outdoor basketball court and a picnic pavilion among other things.

“This center has served this community since 1961 and today with the groundbreaking to expand and the redevelopment of the center speaks volumes of actually this facility being a part of the community for generations to come,” Dr. Lydia P, Interim Manager of the City of Roanoke, said.

Construction will begin in September and is expected to be completed by 2026.