Hundreds of dogs come out for Oakey’s Dog Days of Summer

TOWN OF VINTON, Va. – Sure, some kids are back in school, but your furry pets are perhaps always on summer vacation.

Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton hosted the 5th annual Oakey’s Dog Days of Summer.

Hundreds of dogs chilled out on the ice rink or made a splash in the swimming pool to cool off on this warm late summer day.

The event gave the option to take home a new best friend during the adopt-a-thon.

“Well we see how much joy that dogs bring to people and we just want to make sure that those dogs that need to be adopted can be brought out here today and all that awareness of bringing them home, instead of having them out on the streets to get them taken care of.” Laura Schneider, sales and marketing coordinator at Lancerlot Sports Complex.

The event also had dozens of vendors for both the owners and the dogs to shop.