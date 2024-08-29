92º
Lynchburg man pleads guilty after Lynchburg shooting in February

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Chelsey Allen, Producer

Dabney Thomas Jr., charged in connection with a deadly Lynchburg shooting. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man pled guilty in his court case following a shooting in Lynchburg in February, court records show.

After his arrest, Dabney Thomas Jr. was charged with the following:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Discharge a firearm in the city limits

Dabney pled guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other two charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

He is set to be sentenced in December.

