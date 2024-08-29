Lynchburg man pleads guilty after Lynchburg shooting in February

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man pled guilty in his court case following a shooting in Lynchburg in February, court records show.
After his arrest, Dabney Thomas Jr. was charged with the following:
- Second-degree murder
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Discharge a firearm in the city limits
Dabney pled guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The other two charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.
He is set to be sentenced in December.