Registration begins for Drumstick Dash

It might only be September, but we’re already counting down the days until the holidays, and the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is too.

Today, they kicked off their registration season for their annual Drumstick Dash.

Speakers came to talk about why this event is more than just a race.

“The proceeds from the Drumstick Dash go to all of our services that we offer at the rescue mission. So that’s everything from meals to shelters, medical care, recovery services. All of that comes together as comprehensive care to help individuals rise up out of homelessness and poverty.” Kevin Berry, Event Manager of the Drumstick Dash

The Drumstick Dash is on Thanksgiving morning, November 28.