CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Meet Boo!

He’s a cat at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

He might be shy at first, but he has a lot of love to give. Once comfortable, his sweet, chatty personality will shine through!

He is neutered, vaccinated, and ready to be adopted.

Interested in adopting Boo? Click here!

