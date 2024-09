FLOYD, Va. – Meet Chichi! She has been at the Floyd County Humane Society since January 2023.

She is about seven years old and is described as independent, smart, active and grateful.

The shelter’s wish is to get her into a home where she can relax, decompress, and finally live a life full of love and consistency.

She does well on a leash and knows some commands.

Interested in adopting Chichi? Click here!

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.