A picture of Otis on the couch!

FLOYD, Va. – Meet Otis!

In June of 2022, he was shot with a blow dart.

He wasn’t initially expected to survive, but thanks to his rescuers, he is doing well.

Because of his internal injuries he needs several meals of canned food a day.

He also must be an indoor cat.

He is friendly and good with kids, as well as other cats and dogs.

He is also neutered and vaccinated.

