First-ever Operation H.E.R Summit offers new hope and resources for girls’ mental health

Hundreds of girls gathered for the first-ever Operation H.E.R: Strong Minds, Strong Girls Mental Health Summit, a landmark event hosted by the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council and LewisGale Regional Health System HCA Virginia.

The summit aimed to provide a vital space for young people to discuss their mental health challenges and access important resources.

For 9th grader Gracie Walker, dealing with mental health issues is not a new experience.

“Especially during COVID, it was really hard going through a lot of depression and stuff because of not having anybody around,” she said.

Nikki Williams, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline, noted that the summit was created due to a growing need for open dialogue about mental health.

“We heard from Girl Scouts all over the country about the challenges they face on a daily basis, and we came back to our council and asked, ‘How can we support the girls in our council to make sure they have the resources they need and try to remove some of that stigma associated with mental health, so we can support them and they can have a healthy journey?” Williams explained.

The event featured a variety of hands-on activities, including bracelet making, yoga and interactions with therapy dogs, all designed to encourage self-expression and personal growth.

Leigh Gathings, vice President for Behavioral Health at LewisGale Health System, emphasized the importance of helping participants identify their emotions.

“To allow them to identify their emotions because that’s one of the biggest things when we talk to even adults, that they can’t identify what they are feeling,” Gathings said.

In an era dominated by social media and constant comparisons, the summit also addressed the impact of online imagery on self-esteem.

“When they are giving these images over and over, it causes a lot of confidence and body image issues. It can cause eating disorders. So, it’s crucial for girls to understand that what we are seeing isn’t always real,” Gathings noted.

Gracie Walker also shared her thoughts on the challenges of managing mental health, particularly the uncertainty of finding the right approach.

“Honestly, just not knowing what to do because everyone has to deal with it differently,” she said.

She expressed hope that the summit is just the beginning of broader efforts to support teens navigating their mental health journeys.

“I really hope this gets bigger because I think everybody goes through a difficult time,” she added.