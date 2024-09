PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – 31-year-old Oscar Vidrio, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in connection with a head-on crash that severely injured two teenagers in December.

Vehicle involved in crash (PCSO 2024)

As previously reported the crash severely injured Lauren Worley and her boyfriend Micah Underwood.

Vidrio is set to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

