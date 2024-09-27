Galax Police advising residents to avoid using city water for next three hours
GALAX, Va. – The Galax Police Department is advising residents to avoid using city water for the next three hours due to an outage at the Galax Water Treatment Plant, police said Friday.
Galax PD says a generator is on route to the facility and that the public should avoid using water unless absolutely necessary.
