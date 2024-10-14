Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – There was a three-vehicle crash in Bedford County on Friday that left one dead, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Friday on Route 221, near Casaloma Road. A Silverado was traveling north on Route 221, when the vehicle crossed the center-line and side-swiped a Ford Explorer, then struck a 2007 Altima head-on; both of which were traveling south on Route 221.

Authorities identified the driver of the Altima as 23-year-old Isaac Cyrus. Sadly, Cyrus died at the scene. The other two drivers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. They were 63 years old and 70 years old respectively.

VSP said Charges are pending after consultation with the Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. They also said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.