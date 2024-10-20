Skip to main content
One arrested after jewelry store burglary in Danville

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of Nicholas Guest. (Copyright 2024 by Danville Police Department - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested in Danville after breaking into and stealing from a jewelry store early Sunday morning, the Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they responded to Gold and Diamond Jewelry on Mount Cross Road around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday and discovered the business had been broken into. Upon investigation, parts of the property had been damaged during the break-in, and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen.

Authorities said they continued investigating and arrested 23-year-old Nicholas Guest. Guest was then charged with burglary and is currently being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

