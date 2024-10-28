New UVA study shows connection between appetite suppression and exercise

Charlottesville, Va – Looking to lose weight? Try focusing on intense exercise – not just to burn calories.

A new study from the University of Virginia found that high intensity exercise helps suppresses ghrelin, a key hormone when it comes to hunger.

“It’s a key component of precision medicine. And so with our research, we are suggesting that how high intensity exercise maybe key for appetite suppression, and this can become particularly useful if an individual is in a weight loss program. Everything was completely individualized for each person in the study. So, my high intensity is not going to be your high intensity.” Dr. Kara Anderson, postdoctoral fellow at the UVA School of Medicine

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Researchers had study participants engage in different intensities of exercise then report their hunger levels. Their post-workout hormones were measured as well. The study found that only high intensity exercise showed a decrease in ghrelin levels.