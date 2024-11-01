Division in Salem: Trump Rally Prompts Planned Protest

SALEM, Va. – The upcoming Trump rally at the Salem Civic Center is expected to attract a large crowd of supporters, while simultaneous protests are being organized in response.

Lydia Overman is leading the protest against the rally this Saturday. “This is for anyone who would like to show up, whether they be Republican voters who have been disenfranchised with the system, whether they be libertarian who are kind of in that third party space or liberal,” Overman stated.

With Trump’s visit to the Salem Civic Center, Overman aims to provide a platform for those who oppose his views. “Because there are so many Republicans who have been disenfranchised with the Trump campaign, I wanted them to have a voice—like they have somewhere to speak their voice as well,” she added.

The protest is scheduled from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday across the street at 8th and Roanoke Boulevard. Organizers emphasize the importance of maintaining a peaceful demonstration. “That’s my key point; I want this to be a space of unity,” Overman said.

She also mentioned their plan to exit the area if tensions rise. “If tensions do rise, if emotions are heightened, it’s very easy for us to get in our vehicles and exit the situation. Safety is my number one priority, so I want everyone to feel safe. If things do get heated, I want everyone to be able to have an easy escape,” Overman explained.

Additionally, the Salem City Democratic Committee is holding a separate event in Roanoke at the same time as the Trump rally. They issued a statement saying, “With the arrival of Donald Trump on the same day, we are reminded of the stark contrast between his diverse extreme politics and the inclusive, hopeful spirit we believe best represents Salem. We invite our neighbors to join us as we rally for unity, respect, and progress, values embodied by Kamala Harris and by so many here in Salem. Together, we can look forward to a brighter, more compassionate future under her leadership. Tickets are available for free at the Salem City Democratic Committee’s Facebook page.”