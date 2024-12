ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night on Delray Street that left its residents displaced. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

When firefighters arrived at the scene at about 10:18 p.m., they found flames coming from the side of the home.

Four cats were rescued from the blaze and treated on scene, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire was contained at about 11 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.