Franklin County declares local state of emergency following winter storm

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County has declared a local state of emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center to respond to the recent winter storm that caused widespread power outages and hazardous road conditions. Crews are working to restore power and clear roadways, but many areas remain dangerous for travel.

To assist those affected, Franklin County volunteer agencies have opened warming centers. The Cool Branch Fire Department is open 24 hours, and the Scruggs Fire Department is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents needing a place to warm up and charge devices are encouraged to use these facilities when safe. The community is urged to check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those with medical needs.

Other facilities and resources include, A Warming Center which is currently being established at Franklin County High School - Central Gymnasium until 8 p.m. If needed the warming center may transition into a warming shelter for overnight care.

Scruggs collection site is scheduled to open at 2:00 PM.

Grassy Hill collection site is scheduled to open at 3:00 PM.

The Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with AEP, VDOT, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and other agencies to restore essential services and address storm-related needs. Residents are urged to limit travel to essential trips only, as road conditions remain hazardous due to downed trees. Emergency crews and utility workers are actively working in affected areas, and residents are asked to allow them space to operate safely.

For updates, residents should follow official county communications and local emergency alerts. In case of an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency concerns, contact the Franklin County Non-Emergency Line at 540-483-3000.