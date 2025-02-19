Roanoke Valley set to have first-ever LEGO Convention in September

ROANOKE, Va. – ,

According to the release the event will occur on Saturday, Sep. 6, and Sunday, Sep. 7. It will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages with over 2 million LEGO bricks under one roof.

Recommended Videos

The event will support Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer non-profit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will be coming in to display their amazing LEGO creations. LEGO fans will also be able to get creative in the Brick Pits with thousands of bricks available as well as live builds to watch and engage with.

Other attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

MOC Gallery: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, Sep. 6, or Sunday, Sep. 7. For tickets click here.