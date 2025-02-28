WATCH: Derek Lewis murder trial to continue Friday as jury continues deliberation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Jury deliberations will continue Friday morning in a Lynchburg murder trial.

Derek Lewis is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Tyler Johnson back in November of 2022 at the Iron and Ale restaurant in Lynchburg.

His jury trial started Tuesday, and today, the jury heard closing arguments. The defense says that Lewis felt threatened, adding that they found a pocket knife on Johnson.

But prosecutors say Lewis killed Johnson in a deliberate and malicious manner. Jury deliberations will continue at 9 a.m. Friday.