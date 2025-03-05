Celebrating Women's History Month with thriving women-owned businesses in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – March is Women’s History Month, and in downtown Roanoke, “girl power” is more than just a phrase—it’s a business model. With over 30 women-owned businesses, these entrepreneurs are making significant strides, building a community, and proving that when women support women, amazing things happen.

From boutiques to salons, fitness studios to bookstores, women entrepreneurs are a driving force in downtown Roanoke. Inside these shops, it’s not just about selling products—it’s about building a community.

Inside WyndRose, owner Rachelle Walker has turned her passion into a storefront.

With more than 30 women-owned businesses in downtown Roanoke, women entrepreneurs are changing the business landscape.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

WyndRose owner Rachelle Walker said, “I don’t think a lot of people realize how many of the businesses down here are, you know, solely women-owned or partially women-owned, and it really brings it to a stronger community, I think. It gives us a more vibrant feel; we can all be very close to each other.”

Just a few blocks down, The Gift Niche—also owned by a woman—is another example of that support in action. Employee Jo Markham says working for and alongside strong women has been empowering.

“I like working here, and I think it’s important that women have a place in the town and the city; it’s great,” Markham said.

Being a woman in business comes with its own set of challenges—from breaking stereotypes to finding the right support.

“We are really bringing a voice to say, ‘Hey, I want to put my business out there. I want to shout its name from the rooftop. I want to market it, but I’m not feeling as strong in those areas.’ And I think, again, that’s where a part of the community comes in and helps support ourselves,” Walker said.

For Walker, Women’s History Month is a time to empower young women and encourage them to chase their dreams.

“You can find a way to live out your passion and your dreams even if it’s a little scary; you just have to try,” she said.