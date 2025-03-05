Local dental clinic receives grant to expand services

ROANOKE, Va – Many children in our area are not able to get dental care due to the cost.

Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is helping ease the financial burden with a big grant for the New Horizons Pediatric Dental Clinic in northwest Roanoke.

The funds will help the clinic pay for an additional dental care provider.

The clinic director says this is a valuable partnership.

“We cannot sit back on Williamson Road, we cannot sit back on our other clinic on Melrose Avenue and wait for folks to come to us and expect that to make a meaningful difference. That’s where partnerships come in,” said Dr. Keith Wilken, the dental director at New Horizons Healthcare.

According to Wilken, Roanoke needs 26 more dental care providers to meet the current needs of Medicaid patients.

Delta Dental’s $950,000 grant will fund 14 dental clinics and education centers around the state.