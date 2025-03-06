WATCH: Benefits of quitting smoking

Some experts say quitting smoking is harder than beating almost any other bad habit.

But it’s not impossible to quit. The benefits of quitting smoking are nearly endless. In just 12 hours after the last cigarette is smoked, carbon monoxide levels drop dramatically.

Health officials say you’ll see increased energy, better breathing and improved sleep, but that is not all.

“So by quitting, we’re actually also helping improve, not just our physical health, but our mental health as well. There is even studies out there that says by quitting smoking its almost the equivalent of starting a new anti-anxiety or antidepressant medication, because that’s how much tobacco can also affect our mental health.”

If you need help quitting smoking or using nicotine, there are plenty of resources. Click here.