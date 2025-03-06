Skip to main content
WATCH: Benefits of quitting smoking

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Some experts say quitting smoking is harder than beating almost any other bad habit.

But it’s not impossible to quit. The benefits of quitting smoking are nearly endless. In just 12 hours after the last cigarette is smoked, carbon monoxide levels drop dramatically.

Health officials say you’ll see increased energy, better breathing and improved sleep, but that is not all.

“So by quitting, we’re actually also helping improve, not just our physical health, but our mental health as well. There is even studies out there that says by quitting smoking its almost the equivalent of starting a new anti-anxiety or antidepressant medication, because that’s how much tobacco can also affect our mental health.”

If you need help quitting smoking or using nicotine, there are plenty of resources. Click here.

About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

