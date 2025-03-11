Radford City Office hosts Behind the Badge seminar on law enforcement mental health

RADFORD, Va. – The Behind the Badge seminar is happening today at the Radford City Office, and it’s all about tackling the tough issues of PTSD and suicide among law enforcement officers. This important event is brought together by the Police Benevolent Foundation, Southern States PBA, and Virginia PBA, along with LEAPS Training LLC and the New River Valley Chapter of the VAPBA.

The Virginia Police Benevolent Association highlights a sobering fact: officers are taking their own lives at nearly twice the rate of those killed in the line of duty. This seminar is all about changing that statistic by offering education and support to officers and their families.

The best part? It’s free for Virginia officers and their families, and lunch is on the house. The goal is to raise awareness and provide the tools needed to help reduce these tragic numbers. Because, as the organizers emphasize, even one life lost to suicide is one too many.

For more information, you can visit the Police Benevolent Foundation and the Behind the Badge Foundation.